Guess what? It'll be a lovely, sunny day ...
Alcudia - 31C (low 21C); gentle northeast breeze, veering southwest in the afternoon.
Andratx - 31C (low 22C); light to gentle southwesterlies.
Calvia - 32C (low 21C); light to gentle breezes from the southwest.
Deya - 31C (low 20C); light westerly, backing gentle southerly.
Palma - 29C (low 20C); gentle to moderate southwesterly.
Pollensa - 34C (low 21C); gentle westerly switching east.
Sant Llorenç - 35C (low 21C); moderate west and southwest.
Santanyi - 31C (low 21C); gentle to moderate southwesterlies.
