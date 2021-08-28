Sunny with occasional patchy cloud. UV 7.

Outlook for the coming week - much the same as today until Thursday and Friday, when there may be rain around.

Alcudia -28C (low 21C); light to gentle breezes from the east and northeast.

Andratx - 30C (low 20C); southerly breezes, light to gentle.

Calvia - 30C (low 19C); southeasterlies, light to gentle.

Deya - 29C (low 19C); northerly light, calm in the afternoon.

Palma - 30C (low 20C); light to gentle southwesterly.

Pollensa - 29C (low 20C); easterly light to gentle.

Sant Llorenç - 29C (low 19C); gentle to moderate easterlies.

Santanyi - 28C (low 19C); breezes like Sant Llorenç.