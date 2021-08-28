Cala Llombards, Santanyi.

Cala Llombards, Santanyi

28-08-2021Gabriel Alomar

Sunny with occasional patchy cloud. UV 7.

Outlook for the coming week - much the same as today until Thursday and Friday, when there may be rain around.

Alcudia -28C (low 21C); light to gentle breezes from the east and northeast.

Andratx - 30C (low 20C); southerly breezes, light to gentle.

Calvia - 30C (low 19C); southeasterlies, light to gentle.

Deya - 29C (low 19C); northerly light, calm in the afternoon.

Palma - 30C (low 20C); light to gentle southwesterly.

Pollensa - 29C (low 20C); easterly light to gentle.

Sant Llorenç - 29C (low 19C); gentle to moderate easterlies.

Santanyi - 28C (low 19C); breezes like Sant Llorenç.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.