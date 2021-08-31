The local Meteorological Agency forecasts for today: partly cloudy sky with some interval of high clouds and, in Mallorca and Menorca, clouds of diurnal evolution in the afternoon.
Temperatures at night unchanged or slightly dropping and rising during the day. Light easterly wind with coastal breezes in Mallorca and Menorca.
Weather forecast for next days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/gZHV0Nm0mh— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 31, 2021
Minimum temperatures today:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 31, 2021
23 Capdepera
22 P.Palma
21 P.Sóller
21 Portocolom
21 Banyalbufar
21 Santanyí
20 Llucmajor, Cap B.
20 Campos, Salines
20 Porreres
20 C St Pere
19 Aerop.Palma
19 Calvià
19 Llucmajor
19 P.Pollença
19 S.Servera
19 Sta Mariahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/v6XYgK3bpc
Currently there are no comments.