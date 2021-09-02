It’s 30 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with moderate northerly winds and a low of 21.

Calvia is sunny but breezy and the daytime high of 30 degrees will drop to 20 after dark.

Llucmajor is 32 and sunny with cloudy intervals, mild winds and a low of 19 degrees.

It’s 30 and mostly sunny in Muro with moderate northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

Valldemossa is sunny but very blustery with a high of 26 degrees and a low of 19.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: