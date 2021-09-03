It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit breezy in Palma today with afternoon showers and the high of 29 degrees will fall to 19 overnight.
Calvia is 30 degrees and mostly sunny with light southerly winds and a low of 19.
Black clouds and rain are on the cards in Santanyi, but it’ll be 30 degrees when the sun comes out this evening with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 20.
Muro is overcast with mixture of sunshine and showers, a daytime high of 29 degrees and a low 20.
It’s a misty start in Banyalbufar but the sun will come out later, bringing a high of 27 degrees and an overnight it will be 21.
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears
en #Mallorca:
25 Far de Capdepera
23 Palma, Portopí
23 Port de Pollença
23 Portocolom
22 Santanyí
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Banyalbufar
22 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
22 Campos, Salines
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Porreres pic.twitter.com/0AWcDhx1hL
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
