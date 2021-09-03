Playa del Mago, Mallorca.

08-08-2021Gabriel Alomar

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit breezy in Palma today with afternoon showers and the high of 29 degrees will fall to 19 overnight.

Calvia is 30 degrees and mostly sunny with light southerly winds and a low of 19.

Black clouds and rain are on the cards in Santanyi, but it’ll be 30 degrees when the sun comes out this evening with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

Muro is overcast with mixture of sunshine and showers, a daytime high of 29 degrees and a low 20.

It’s a misty start in Banyalbufar but the sun will come out later, bringing a high of 27 degrees and an overnight it will be 21.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

