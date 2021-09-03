It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and a bit breezy in Palma today with afternoon showers and the high of 29 degrees will fall to 19 overnight.

Calvia is 30 degrees and mostly sunny with light southerly winds and a low of 19.

Black clouds and rain are on the cards in Santanyi, but it’ll be 30 degrees when the sun comes out this evening with moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

Muro is overcast with mixture of sunshine and showers, a daytime high of 29 degrees and a low 20.

It’s a misty start in Banyalbufar but the sun will come out later, bringing a high of 27 degrees and an overnight it will be 21.

Today's minimum temperatures:

T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears

en #Mallorca:

25 Far de Capdepera

23 Palma, Portopí

23 Port de Pollença

23 Portocolom

22 Santanyí

22 Sóller, Puerto

22 Banyalbufar

22 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto

22 Campos, Salines

22 Colònia de Sant Pere

22 Porreres pic.twitter.com/0AWcDhx1hL — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 4, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: