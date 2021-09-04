It’s 30 degrees, sunny and very windy in Palma today with cloudy intervals, a few showers here and there and an overnight temperature of 20.

Calvia is also 30 degrees with lots of sunshine, south easterly winds and a low of 19.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy, with light-moderate winds and the daytime high of 29 will fall to 20 after dark.

It’s hot and sunny in Pollensa with a top temperature of 31 degrees, almost no wind at all and a low of 19.

Soller is 31 with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and showers throughout the day and the temperature will drop to 19 overnight.