Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

10-06-2021pixabay

It’s 30 degrees, sunny and very windy in Palma today with cloudy intervals, a few showers here and there and an overnight temperature of 20.

Calvia is also 30 degrees with lots of sunshine, south easterly winds and a low of 19.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy, with light-moderate winds and the daytime high of 29 will fall to 20 after dark.

It’s hot and sunny in Pollensa with a top temperature of 31 degrees, almost no wind at all and a low of 19.

Soller is 31 with a mixture of sunshine, clouds and showers throughout the day and the temperature will drop to 19 overnight.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.