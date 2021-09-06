It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Palma with cloudy intervals, light-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.
Calvia is 31 with plenty of sunshine, light winds and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s a blustery day in Santanyi with hazy sunshine and the high of 30 degrees will fall to 22 after dark.
Muro is hot and sunny and 33 degrees, with moderate southeasterly winds and a low of 20.
Soller is 34 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, light northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/5blFd4Keto— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 6, 2021
Today's minimun temperatures:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 6, 2021
24 Far de Capdepera
23 Palma, Portopí
22 Portocolom
22 Sóller, Puerto
22 Banyalbufar
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
21 Santanyí
21 Son Bonet, Aerop.
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
20 Porreres
20 Port de Pollença
20 Sineu
20 Aerop. Palma
20 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/UbBYUeknvr
