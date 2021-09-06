It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Palma with cloudy intervals, light-moderate southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Calvia is 31 with plenty of sunshine, light winds and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s a blustery day in Santanyi with hazy sunshine and the high of 30 degrees will fall to 22 after dark.

Muro is hot and sunny and 33 degrees, with moderate southeasterly winds and a low of 20.

Soller is 34 degrees with wall-to-wall sunshine, light northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

