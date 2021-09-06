Playa de Peguera, Mallorca.

05-08-2021Gabriel Alomar

There’s hazy sunshine in Palma today with strong winds and the high of 31 will fall to 21 degrees overnight.

Calvia is hot and sunny and 31 with light winds and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s 29 in ses Salines with moderate southeasterly winds, lots of sunshine and it'll be 21 degrees overnight.

Capdepera is sunny and 30 with light winds and a low of 23 degrees.

And it’s 28, warm and sunny in Valldemossa with virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

