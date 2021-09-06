There’s hazy sunshine in Palma today with strong winds and the high of 31 will fall to 21 degrees overnight.
Calvia is hot and sunny and 31 with light winds and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s 29 in ses Salines with moderate southeasterly winds, lots of sunshine and it'll be 21 degrees overnight.
Capdepera is sunny and 30 with light winds and a low of 23 degrees.
And it’s 28, warm and sunny in Valldemossa with virtually no wind and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
Weather forecast for next days:
Minimum temperatures:
25 Far de Capdepera
23 Sóller, Puerto
23 Portocolom
23 Palma, Portopí
23 Banyalbufar
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Santanyí
22 Andratx, Sant Elm
21 Porreres
21 Son Bonet, Aerop.
21 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
21 Llucmajor
21 Port de Pollença pic.twitter.com/QHuCQn93kv
