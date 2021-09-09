Playa Can Pere Antoni, Palma.

09-09-2021

Palma is 30 degrees and overcast today with sunny intervals, scattered showers, light winds and a low of 21.

Calvia is cloudy wet and windy this morning, but it’ll be 30 degrees when the sun comes out later and 19 overnight.

It’s 30 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Llucmajor with rain and light winds this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 21.

It’s a dull and blustery Friday in Manacor with occasional showers, a high of 28 degrees and a low of 20.

Esporles is 27, cloudy and wet this morning, sunny this afternoon with almost no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 19 degrees.

