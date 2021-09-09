Palma is 30 degrees and overcast today with sunny intervals, scattered showers, light winds and a low of 21.
Calvia is cloudy wet and windy this morning, but it’ll be 30 degrees when the sun comes out later and 19 overnight.
It’s 30 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Llucmajor with rain and light winds this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 21.
It’s a dull and blustery Friday in Manacor with occasional showers, a high of 28 degrees and a low of 20.
Esporles is 27, cloudy and wet this morning, sunny this afternoon with almost no wind at all and an overnight temperature of 19 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/Tm5ExnHMqK— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 10, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
Noche #Tropical en el archipiélago #Balear y#Tórrida en puntos de #Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 10, 2021
Tmín (en ºC) #Mallorca
25 Capdepera
25 P.Pollença
24 P.Palma
24 P.Sóller
24 Banyalbufar
24 C St Pere
24 Aerop.Palma
24 Artà
23 Cap Blanc
23 Pollença
23 Palma Univ
23 Muro
23 Portocolom
23 Sta Maria pic.twitter.com/Ut38qwSDyq
Currently there are no comments.