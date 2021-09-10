It’s windy and cloudy in Palma with sunny intervals, scattered showers and a high of 29 degrees falling to 18 after dark.
Andratx is mostly sunny and 29 with light southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
It’s 28 in Santanyi with a mixture of sunshine and rain throughout the day and a low of 19 degrees.
Alcudia is 29 and cloudy with intermittent showers and occasional sunshine and overnight the mercury will drop to 21.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees in Deya with light winds and a low of 19.
Weather forecast for the next days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/EX0pxsCEbc— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 11, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 11, 2021
24 Capdepera
22 P.Palma
22 Banyalbufar
21 P.Sóller
21 Portocolom
21 C St Pere
20 Llucmajor, Cap B.
20 P.Pollença
20 Llucmajor
20 Aerop.Palma
20 Porreres
20 Andratx
19 Calvià
19 S.Servera
19 Pollença
19 Santanyí
19 Sineuhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/es9vh6SxrW
