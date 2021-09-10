Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

04-02-2021

It’s windy and cloudy in Palma with sunny intervals, scattered showers and a high of 29 degrees falling to 18 after dark.

Andratx is mostly sunny and 29 with light southerly winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

It’s 28 in Santanyi with a mixture of sunshine and rain throughout the day and a low of 19 degrees.

Alcudia is 29 and cloudy with intermittent showers and occasional sunshine and overnight the mercury will drop to 21.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and 28 degrees in Deya with light winds and a low of 19.

