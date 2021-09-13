

It’s 30 degrees in Palma with morning sunshine, afternoon clouds, light winds and a low of 17.

Calvia starts off sunny and 31 with a southeasterly breeze, but it will be dull this afternoon and overnight the temperature will drop to 20.

Felanitx is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 21.

Pollensa is 34, overcast and windy with an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

And it’s 28 and sunny this morning in Valldemossa, but black clouds will roll in this afternoon bringing the possibility of showers and a low of 19.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperature: