It’s 30 degrees in Palma with morning sunshine, afternoon clouds, light winds and a low of 17.
Calvia starts off sunny and 31 with a southeasterly breeze, but it will be dull this afternoon and overnight the temperature will drop to 20.
Felanitx is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 21.
Pollensa is 34, overcast and windy with an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.
And it’s 28 and sunny this morning in Valldemossa, but black clouds will roll in this afternoon bringing the possibility of showers and a low of 19.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST
Today's minimum temperature:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears
en #Mallorca:
24 Far de Capdepera
23 Palma, Portopí
22 Banyalbufar
22 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Sóller, Puerto
21 Santanyí
21 Portocolom
20 Andratx, Sant Elm
20 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
20 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
20 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/YrrWrfPkqq
