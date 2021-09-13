Cala Gat, Mallorca.

20-07-2021J. Morey


It’s 34 degrees and blustery in Palma with a mixture of sunshine and clouds, the possibility of showers and a low of 21.

Calvia is 33 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with strong winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s a foggy start in Llucmajor with sunny spells, cloudy intervals, very strong winds, a high of 34 and a low of 21.

Early morning clouds will clear away quickly in Santa Margalida and it will be sunny, but windy, with a high of 34 degrees and a low of 20.

It’s 36 degrees and mostly overcast in Soller with 40 kilometre an hour southeasterly winds and a low of 19.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

