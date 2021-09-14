Palma is overcast and windy today with some hazy sunshine this afternoon, a high of 32 and a low of 23.
It’s 31 and mostly sunny in Calvia with moderate winds and overnight the temperature will drop to 21.
Ses Salines is 30 and cloudy with sunny intervals, a strong breeze and a low of 21.
It’s 33 and mostly dull in Manacor with light winds, a possibility of rain this evening and an overnight temperature of 20.
Banyalbufar is 29 degrees, cloudy and blustery with occasional sunshine and a low of 24.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures:
Today's minimum temperatures:
Tmín (en ºC) #Mallorca
27 P.Sóller
27 Capdepera
27 P.Palma
26 Aerop.Palma
26 Banyalbufar
26 Pollença
26 Campos, Salines
26 P.Pollença
26 S.Servera
26 Portocolom
26 C St Pere
26 Porreres
25 Artà
25 Santanyí
25 Manacorhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/aUv4LWeMnZ
