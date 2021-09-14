Palma is overcast and windy today with some hazy sunshine this afternoon, a high of 32 and a low of 23.

It’s 31 and mostly sunny in Calvia with moderate winds and overnight the temperature will drop to 21.

Ses Salines is 30 and cloudy with sunny intervals, a strong breeze and a low of 21.

It’s 33 and mostly dull in Manacor with light winds, a possibility of rain this evening and an overnight temperature of 20.

Banyalbufar is 29 degrees, cloudy and blustery with occasional sunshine and a low of 24.

