Tuesday night into Wednesday was the warmest of the year in Mallorca. Minimum temperatures remained above 25C with only certain exceptions, mainly at weather stations in the Tramuntana Mountains.

The met agency Aemet classifies nights when minimum temperatures are this high as "torrid". Last night was the most torrid since August 11, when minimums weren't quite as high despite there having been a heatwave.

Aemet delegate in the Balearics, María José Guerrero, explains that minimums for this time in September are usually around 18C. On Tuesday night, however, they included 27.4C in Puerto Soller, 26.7C in Portopi and Capdepera, and 26.4C in Banyalbufar and Pollensa.

The high temperatures are the result of a mass of warm air, which is producing light falls of muddy rain.