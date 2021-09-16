Palma is wet and windy this morning but it will be 29 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 20 overnight.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Calvia with a high of 28, light winds and a low of 18 degrees.

Santanyi starts off sunny and 28 degrees, but thunderstorms are forecast this afternoon and overnight it will be 19.

Muro is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 30 degrees with light northeasterly winds and a low of 18.

Bunyola is 28 with a mixture of sunshine and showers throughout the day and overnight the mercury will drop to 17.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: