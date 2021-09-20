Palma, Mallorca.

It’s 28 degrees and sunny in Palma, but keep your umbrella handy because showers are forecast later in the day and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 27, with light winds, evening rain and a low of 17 degrees.

It’s 28, sunny and very windy in Santanyi, with scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

Pollensa is 27, wet and windy with sunshine during the day, heavy rain and thunderstorms after 6 o’clock and a low of 18 degrees.

Valldemossa is 23 and mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, heavy rain in the evening and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

