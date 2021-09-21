sa Forada, Mallorca.

25-03-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is 28 degrees and very blustery today with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a low of 19.

It’s 27 degrees in Calvia with thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 17.

Ses Salines is 26, stormy, wet and miserable with 45 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 19.

It’s a horrible day in Manacor, with heavy rain and thunderstorms and strong easterly winds and the temperature will drop from 26 degrees during the day to 19 overnight.

Banyalbufar will be drenched by heavy rain and thunderstorms and battered by strong southeasterly winds, with a high of 25 and a low of 19.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

