Palma is 28 degrees and very blustery today with scattered showers and thunderstorms and a low of 19.
It’s 27 degrees in Calvia with thunder and lightning, heavy rain, strong winds and an overnight temperature of 17.
Ses Salines is 26, stormy, wet and miserable with 45 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds and a low of 19.
It’s a horrible day in Manacor, with heavy rain and thunderstorms and strong easterly winds and the temperature will drop from 26 degrees during the day to 19 overnight.
Banyalbufar will be drenched by heavy rain and thunderstorms and battered by strong southeasterly winds, with a high of 25 and a low of 19.
Today's minimum temperatures:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 22, 2021
22 Portocolom
22 Far de Capdepera
21 Muro
21 Palma, Portopí
21 Son Servera
21 Santanyí
21 Port de Pollença
20 Banyalbufar
20 Colònia de Sant Pere
20 Son Bonet, Aerop.
20 Sóller, Puerto
20 Campos, Salines
20 Campos
19 Santa Maria pic.twitter.com/AZNc1SsLqF
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFIspl pic.twitter.com/9eRnFQEcNj— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 22, 2021
