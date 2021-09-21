The heavy rains are hitting Minorca hard this afternoon with emergency services responding to a large number of calls.
Carretera de Ciutadella a Ferreries.
The flood-water has risen to high levels cutting roads and causing damage to public property.
Va fort!!!
De nou l'aigua reclama les seves escriptures.
Molta precaució!
Torrent de Ferreries Menorca
Scores of litres of rain per square fell within minutes on Minorca.
