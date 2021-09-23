Aemet’s Orange weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms remains in place in Mallorca at least until this afternoon.

The storms have already caused widespread flooding, brought down trees and washed away several cars and they will continue to batter the islands today.

🟠Se mantiene el aviso por precipitaciones fuertes o muy fuertes y con🟡tormenta hasta primeras horas de la tarde.@Emergencies_112 #FMA ⬇️En la imagen la probabilidad de precipitación prevista mayor de 40 mm entre las 8 - 14 h.l. (#gSreps de AEMET). https://t.co/FWClTfxQti pic.twitter.com/DW4IkLcOqh — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2021

On Thursday, temperatures will hover around 27 degrees in Palma, 26 in Santanyi and Manacor and 25 in Soller, with strong easterly and northeasterly winds in some places. It will be very warm overnight with lows of 22-24 degrees across the island.

Poca lluvia hasta ahora pero las islas han estado rodeadas de fuertes tormentas durante toda la noche (se mantienen los avisos).



⬇️Rayos detectados entre 19-07 h.l. y última imagen radar de las 07:30 h.l.

- Rayos Nube-Tierra 10709 (casi todos en el mar)

- Rayos Nube-Nube 27409 pic.twitter.com/muBP9IkxG7 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2021

Friday will be overcast, but slightly warmer with highs of 30 degrees in Palma, 29 in Andratx, 28 in Santanyi and Manacor and 30 in Soller. It will be cooler overnight with lows of 18-21.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, westerly winds and highs of 30 in Palma, 31 in Felanitx, 28 in Lluc and 29 in sa Pobla. Overnight the temperature will drop to between 19 and 21 degrees.

Sunday will be dry, sunny and windy with highs of 29 in Palma, 28 in Calvia, 29 in Llucmajor, 28 in Manacor and 27 in Deya. Overnight it will be a little cooler with lows of 17-20 degrees.