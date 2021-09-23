Mallorca Weather Warning.

Mallorca Weather Warning.

23-09-2021Ultima Hora

Aemet’s Orange weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms remains in place in Mallorca at least until this afternoon.

The storms have already caused widespread flooding, brought down trees and washed away several cars and they will continue to batter the islands today.

On Thursday, temperatures will hover around 27 degrees in Palma, 26 in Santanyi and Manacor and 25 in Soller, with strong easterly and northeasterly winds in some places. It will be very warm overnight with lows of 22-24 degrees across the island.

Friday will be overcast, but slightly warmer with highs of 30 degrees in Palma, 29 in Andratx, 28 in Santanyi and Manacor and 30 in Soller. It will be cooler overnight with lows of 18-21.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, westerly winds and highs of 30 in Palma, 31 in Felanitx, 28 in Lluc and 29 in sa Pobla. Overnight the temperature will drop to between 19 and 21 degrees.

Sunday will be dry, sunny and windy with highs of 29 in Palma, 28 in Calvia, 29 in Llucmajor, 28 in Manacor and 27 in Deya. Overnight it will be a little cooler with lows of 17-20 degrees.

  1. Usuario

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.