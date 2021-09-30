October kicks off cloudy, wet and windy in Palma with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 19.

It’s overcast in Calvia with intermittent showers and light southerly winds and the high of 25 degrees will fall to 17 after dark.

Santanyi is 24 degrees, with heavy rain and moderate winds throughout the day and overnight the temperature will drop to 16.

It's raining in Manacor, but there will be some evening sunshine, a high of 25 degrees and a low of 17.

Deya is 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 16.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

22 Capdepera

21 P.Palma

21 P.Sóller

20 Banyalbufar

20 Andratx

19 Portocolom

19 Santanyí

19 Aerop.Palma

19 Llucmajor, Cap B.

18 Porreres

18 Llucmajor

18 P.Pollença

18 Campos, Salines

18 Pollença

18 Calvià

18 Sta Mariahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/bp8XQBduh1 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 1, 2021

These are the minimum temperatures registered on the island for Friday, October 1.

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.