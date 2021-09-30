Palma Bay & Cathedral.

29-09-2021Humphrey Carter

October kicks off cloudy, wet and windy in Palma with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 19.

It’s overcast in Calvia with intermittent showers and light southerly winds and the high of 25 degrees will fall to 17 after dark.

Santanyi is 24 degrees, with heavy rain and moderate winds throughout the day and overnight the temperature will drop to 16.

It's raining in Manacor, but there will be some evening sunshine, a high of 25 degrees and a low of 17.

Deya is 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 16.

These are the minimum temperatures registered on the island for Friday, October 1.

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.

