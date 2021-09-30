October kicks off cloudy, wet and windy in Palma with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 19.
It’s overcast in Calvia with intermittent showers and light southerly winds and the high of 25 degrees will fall to 17 after dark.
Santanyi is 24 degrees, with heavy rain and moderate winds throughout the day and overnight the temperature will drop to 16.
It's raining in Manacor, but there will be some evening sunshine, a high of 25 degrees and a low of 17.
Deya is 24 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers and an overnight temperature of 16.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 1, 2021
22 Capdepera
21 P.Palma
21 P.Sóller
20 Banyalbufar
20 Andratx
19 Portocolom
19 Santanyí
19 Aerop.Palma
19 Llucmajor, Cap B.
18 Porreres
18 Llucmajor
18 P.Pollença
18 Campos, Salines
18 Pollença
18 Calvià
18 Sta Mariahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/bp8XQBduh1
These are the minimum temperatures registered on the island for Friday, October 1.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/3FsA0Gd2E7— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 1, 2021
Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.
