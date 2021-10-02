It’s 27 degrees and cloudy in Palma today, with occasional sunshine, moderate southerly winds and a low of 22.

Calvia is 28 and overcast with sunny intervals, strong winds, evening showers and an overnight temperature of 19 degrees.

It’s warm and sunny in Santanyi with moderate southerly winds, the possibility of evening showers, a high of 27 and a low of 20 degrees.

Muro is 28 and sunny this morning, but it might rain this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 18 degrees overnight.

It’s a lovely sunny, but breezy day in Soller with a high of 29 degrees and a low of 17.