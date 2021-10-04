The heavens opened in Palma early this morning with heavy rain and thunderstorms which are likely to be on an off all day, with strong northerly winds, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 19.

It’s wet and windy in Calvia with thunder and lightning, very high winds and the mercury will struggle to reach 24 degrees during the day and drop to 14 after dark.

It’s 23 degrees and raining in Santanyi with 40 kilometre an hour winds, some evening sunshine and a low of 13.

Manacor is 23 and very breezy with heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Soller is very stormy, with heavy rain, thunder and lightning, a high of 24 and a low of 12 degrees.