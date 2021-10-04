The State Meteorological Agency Aemet has issued an Orange weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in the north and northeast of Mallorca and a yellow weather alert for southern, Levante and interior areas of the island, which will be in place until at least 15:00 today.
Precipitaciones (l/m2) de las últimas 12 horas en #IllesBalears (hasta las 8 h.l.)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 4, 2021
en #Mallorca:
58 Serra d'Alfàbia
50 Escorca, Son Torrella
36 Escorca, Lluc
20 Andratx, Sant Elm
19 Sóller, Puerto
10 Calvià
6 Banyalbufar
5 Palma, Portopí
4 Pollença pic.twitter.com/9gEikgPu4D
Rainfall of up to 58 litres per m2 has been recorded in the Serra d'Alfàbia, 50 litres per m2 in Escorca and Son Tortella and 20 litres per m2 in Sant Elm and Puerto Soller.
Temperaturas mínimas de hoy (ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 4, 2021
19 Santa Maria
19 Binissalem
19 Far de Capdepera
19 Campos, Salines
19 Sa Pobla
18 Portocolom
18 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
18 Santanyí
18 Colònia de Sant Pere
18 Sineu
18 Son Servera
18 Banyalbufarhttps://t.co/lksghzJijb pic.twitter.com/UabysLvJEA
Daytime and nighttime temperatures are dropping all over the island and winds will be gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana and 80 kilometres elsewhere. Overnight it was 10 degrees in Serra d'Alfàbia, 12 in Son Torrella and 14 in Lluc.
Dilluns 4 front molt actiu arriba a les Balears, amb ruixats i tempestes que poden ser molt forts— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 2, 2021
Aquesta situació reuneix molts ingredients que la doten d'una especial adversitat.
⚠️🟠AVÍS TARONJA⛈️
A part de pluja, les tempestes podrien causar vents violents o produir calabruix pic.twitter.com/z4vfbHJZlu
It should settle down a bit on Tuesday, with afternoon sunshine, highs of 25 degrees in Palma, 24 in Andratx, 23 in Sineu and 25 in Soller.
On Wednesday, it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with highs of 25 in Palma, 26 in Calvia, 22 in Felanitx, 25 in Manacor and 24 in Soller.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs of 25 and lows of 14 across the island, but at least it should stay dry.
