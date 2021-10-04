The State Meteorological Agency Aemet has issued an Orange weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in the north and northeast of Mallorca and a yellow weather alert for southern, Levante and interior areas of the island, which will be in place until at least 15:00 today.

Precipitaciones (l/m2) de las últimas 12 horas en #IllesBalears (hasta las 8 h.l.)

en #Mallorca:

58 Serra d'Alfàbia

50 Escorca, Son Torrella

36 Escorca, Lluc

20 Andratx, Sant Elm

19 Sóller, Puerto

10 Calvià

6 Banyalbufar

5 Palma, Portopí

4 Pollença pic.twitter.com/9gEikgPu4D — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 4, 2021

Rainfall of up to 58 litres per m2 has been recorded in the Serra d'Alfàbia, 50 litres per m2 in Escorca and Son Tortella and 20 litres per m2 in Sant Elm and Puerto Soller.

Temperaturas mínimas de hoy (ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

19 Santa Maria

19 Binissalem

19 Far de Capdepera

19 Campos, Salines

19 Sa Pobla

18 Portocolom

18 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

18 Santanyí

18 Colònia de Sant Pere

18 Sineu

18 Son Servera

18 Banyalbufarhttps://t.co/lksghzJijb pic.twitter.com/UabysLvJEA — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 4, 2021

Daytime and nighttime temperatures are dropping all over the island and winds will be gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana and 80 kilometres elsewhere. Overnight it was 10 degrees in Serra d'Alfàbia, 12 in Son Torrella and 14 in Lluc.

Dilluns 4 front molt actiu arriba a les Balears, amb ruixats i tempestes que poden ser molt forts

Aquesta situació reuneix molts ingredients que la doten d'una especial adversitat.

⚠️🟠AVÍS TARONJA⛈️

A part de pluja, les tempestes podrien causar vents violents o produir calabruix pic.twitter.com/z4vfbHJZlu — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 2, 2021

It should settle down a bit on Tuesday, with afternoon sunshine, highs of 25 degrees in Palma, 24 in Andratx, 23 in Sineu and 25 in Soller.

On Wednesday, it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with highs of 25 in Palma, 26 in Calvia, 22 in Felanitx, 25 in Manacor and 24 in Soller.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs of 25 and lows of 14 across the island, but at least it should stay dry.