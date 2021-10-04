Heavy rain in Palma on Monday.

The State Meteorological Agency Aemet has issued an Orange weather warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in the north and northeast of Mallorca and a yellow weather alert for southern, Levante and interior areas of the island, which will be in place until at least 15:00 today.

Rainfall of up to 58 litres per m2 has been recorded in the Serra d'Alfàbia, 50 litres per m2 in Escorca and Son Tortella and 20 litres per m2 in Sant Elm and Puerto Soller.

Daytime and nighttime temperatures are dropping all over the island and winds will be gusting up to 100 kilometres an hour in the Serra de Tramuntana and 80 kilometres elsewhere. Overnight it was 10 degrees in Serra d'Alfàbia, 12 in Son Torrella and 14 in Lluc.

It should settle down a bit on Tuesday, with afternoon sunshine, highs of 25 degrees in Palma, 24 in Andratx, 23 in Sineu and 25 in Soller.

On Wednesday, it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with highs of 25 in Palma, 26 in Calvia, 22 in Felanitx, 25 in Manacor and 24 in Soller.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs of 25 and lows of 14 across the island, but at least it should stay dry.

