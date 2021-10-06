These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

10 Escorca

11 Lluc

13 Campos

13 Alfàbia

13 Palma Univ

13 Campos, Salines

14 Binissalem

14 Sa Pobla

14 Muro

14 Artà

14 Aerop.Palma

14 Pollença

14 Petra

14 Sta Maria

15 P.Pollença

15 Sineu

15 Porreres

15 Andratx

15 Calviàhttps://t.co/RemHT70iJ1 pic.twitter.com/vdE0UxyHbt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 6, 2021

It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today, with strong northeasterly winds, scattered showers and a low of 16.

Calvia is overcast and breezy, with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 15.

It’s mostly cloudy in Felanitx with sunny intervals, morning showers, a high of 23 and a low of 17 degrees.

Muro is wet and windy this morning and sunny this afternoon, with a high of 22 degrees and an overnight temperature of 14.

It starts off raining and windy in Banyalbufar, but the sun will be out this afternoon and it will be 23 degrees with a low of 17.

Find out what the weather will be for the next few days.