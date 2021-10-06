These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 6, 2021
10 Escorca
11 Lluc
13 Campos
13 Alfàbia
13 Palma Univ
13 Campos, Salines
14 Binissalem
14 Sa Pobla
14 Muro
14 Artà
14 Aerop.Palma
14 Pollença
14 Petra
14 Sta Maria
15 P.Pollença
15 Sineu
15 Porreres
15 Andratx
15 Calviàhttps://t.co/RemHT70iJ1 pic.twitter.com/vdE0UxyHbt
It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today, with strong northeasterly winds, scattered showers and a low of 16.
Calvia is overcast and breezy, with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 15.
It’s mostly cloudy in Felanitx with sunny intervals, morning showers, a high of 23 and a low of 17 degrees.
Muro is wet and windy this morning and sunny this afternoon, with a high of 22 degrees and an overnight temperature of 14.
It starts off raining and windy in Banyalbufar, but the sun will be out this afternoon and it will be 23 degrees with a low of 17.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFIspl pic.twitter.com/GOdlXrOJtd— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 6, 2021
