Playa de Muro, Mallorca.

Weather Wednesday, October 6

These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

It’s 23 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today, with strong northeasterly winds, scattered showers and a low of 16.

Calvia is overcast and breezy, with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 15.

It’s mostly cloudy in Felanitx with sunny intervals, morning showers, a high of 23 and a low of 17 degrees.

Muro is wet and windy this morning and sunny this afternoon, with a high of 22 degrees and an overnight temperature of 14.

It starts off raining and windy in Banyalbufar, but the sun will be out this afternoon and it will be 23 degrees with a low of 17.

