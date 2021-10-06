These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 7, 2021
8 Escorca
9 Lluc
11 Alfàbia
11 Palma Univ
11 Binissalem
12 Sa Pobla
12 Campos
12 Sineu
12 Sta Maria
12 Petra
12 Manacor
12 Aerop.Palma
13 Andratx
13 Calvià
13 Muro
13 Artà
13 Llucmajor
13 P.Pollença
14 Pollença
(Tmín cont.)— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 7, 2021
14 Porreres
14 S.Servera
14 Campos, Salines
15 Santanyí
15 C St Pere
15 Llucmajor, Cap B.
16 Portocolom
16 P.Sóller
16 Banyalbufar
17 P.Palma
18 Capdepera
It’s 24 degrees and cloudy in Palma with morning showers, light winds and a low of 13.
Calvia is wet and breezy with evening sunshine and the high of 24 will drop to 14 after dark.
It’s 23 degrees, overcast and windy in Llucmajor with sunny intervals and a low of 12.
Manacor is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 23 with a light northerly wind and overnight it will be 13 degrees.
Morning rain in Deya will clear away by lunchtime and it will be sunny and 22 degrees the rest of the day then drop to 12 overnight.
