Weather for Thursday, October 7 on the Balearic Islands

These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

It’s 24 degrees and cloudy in Palma with morning showers, light winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is wet and breezy with evening sunshine and the high of 24 will drop to 14 after dark.

It’s 23 degrees, overcast and windy in Llucmajor with sunny intervals and a low of 12.

Manacor is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 23 with a light northerly wind and overnight it will be 13 degrees.

Morning rain in Deya will clear away by lunchtime and it will be sunny and 22 degrees the rest of the day then drop to 12 overnight.

