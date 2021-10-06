These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

8 Escorca

9 Lluc

11 Alfàbia

11 Palma Univ

11 Binissalem

12 Sa Pobla

12 Campos

12 Sineu

12 Sta Maria

12 Petra

12 Manacor

12 Aerop.Palma

13 Andratx

13 Calvià

13 Muro

13 Artà

13 Llucmajor

13 P.Pollença

14 Pollença

(Tmín cont.)



14 Porreres

14 S.Servera

14 Campos, Salines

15 Santanyí

15 C St Pere

15 Llucmajor, Cap B.

16 Portocolom

16 P.Sóller

16 Banyalbufar

17 P.Palma

18 Capdepera

It’s 24 degrees and cloudy in Palma with morning showers, light winds and a low of 13.

Calvia is wet and breezy with evening sunshine and the high of 24 will drop to 14 after dark.

It’s 23 degrees, overcast and windy in Llucmajor with sunny intervals and a low of 12.

Manacor is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 23 with a light northerly wind and overnight it will be 13 degrees.

Morning rain in Deya will clear away by lunchtime and it will be sunny and 22 degrees the rest of the day then drop to 12 overnight.