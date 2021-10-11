It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Palma with light winds and a low of 14.
Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.
It’s 24 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Santanyi with a light breeze and a low of 12.
The sun’s out in Pollensa and it’s 25 degrees with a mild northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 overnight.
There’s lots of October sunshine in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 13 degrees.
Today's minimum temperatures:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 12, 2021
4 Escorca
5 Lluc
6 Campos
7 Binissalem
7 Campos, Salines
8 Palma Univ
8 Sa Pobla
8 Sineu
8 Manacor
8 Aerop.Palma
9 Sta Maria
9 Petra
9 Muro
10 Artà
10 Porreres
10 Calvià
10 Llucmajor
11 Alfàbia
11 Pollença
11 Santanyíhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/kfF0fLmQ6a
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/e8qixlqala— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 12, 2021
Currently there are no comments.