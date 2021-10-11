It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Palma with light winds and a low of 14.

Calvia is sunny but windy with a high of 25 degrees and an overnight temperature of 13.

It’s 24 degrees and a beautiful sunny day in Santanyi with a light breeze and a low of 12.

The sun’s out in Pollensa and it’s 25 degrees with a mild northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 overnight.

There’s lots of October sunshine in Soller, with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 13 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

4 Escorca

5 Lluc

6 Campos

7 Binissalem

7 Campos, Salines

8 Palma Univ

8 Sa Pobla

8 Sineu

8 Manacor

8 Aerop.Palma

9 Sta Maria

9 Petra

9 Muro

10 Artà

10 Porreres

10 Calvià

10 Llucmajor

11 Alfàbia

11 Pollença

11 Santanyíhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/kfF0fLmQ6a — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 12, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days: