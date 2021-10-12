Morning showers in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it’ll be 23 degrees and sunny this afternoon, then drop to 13 overnight.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with rain this morning, light winds and a low of 13.

It’s overcast in Felanitx, with strong northerly winds and sunshine this evening and the daytime high of 22 will fall to 15 after dark.

Selva is wet and very breezy, but it'll be sunny and 22 this afternoon with a low of 11 degrees.

It’s raining in Banyalbufar, but it will clear up this afternoon and the high of 21 will fall to 15 when the sun goes down.