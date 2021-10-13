Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today, with light winds and the daytime temperature of 24 will drop to a chilly 10 degrees overnight!

Calvia is 23 and sunny with a mild northeasterly wind and a low of 12 degrees.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 24 degrees and breezy with an overnight temperature of 12.

Manacor is 23 degrees and absolutely gorgeous with lots of sunshine, strong northerly winds and a low of 11.

It’s 19 and sunny in Valldemossa with cloudy intervals and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.