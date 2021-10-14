It’s 24 degrees, sunny and very windy in Palma and have some spare blankets ready because the temperature will drop to a very chilly 7 degrees overnight!
Calvia is partly sunny partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 23 and a low of 13 degrees.
It’s 24 degrees, overcast and windy in Santanyi with an overnight temperature of 13.
Muro is 25 and sunny, with southerly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 11 degrees.
It’s 23 and sunny in Deya with cloudy intervals, light winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 6 Escorca, Lluc
- 8 Campos
- 8 Binissalem
- 9 Palma, Universitat
- 9 Campos, Salines
- 10 Sa Pobla
- 10 Sineu
- 10 Aipor. Palma
- 10 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 10 Santa Maria
- 10 Petra
- 10 Manacor
