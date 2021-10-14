It’s 24 degrees, sunny and very windy in Palma and have some spare blankets ready because the temperature will drop to a very chilly 7 degrees overnight!

Calvia is partly sunny partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 23 and a low of 13 degrees.

Peguera - beach 5 live feed below:

It’s 24 degrees, overcast and windy in Santanyi with an overnight temperature of 13.

Muro is 25 and sunny, with southerly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 11 degrees.

It’s 23 and sunny in Deya with cloudy intervals, light winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures:

4 Escorca, Son Torrella

6 Escorca, Lluc

8 Campos

8 Binissalem

9 Palma, Universitat

9 Campos, Salines

10 Sa Pobla

10 Sineu

10 Aipor. Palma



10 Serra d'Alfàbia

10 Santa Maria

10 Petra

10 Manacor

