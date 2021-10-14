Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday

Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday

15-10-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s 24 degrees, sunny and very windy in Palma and have some spare blankets ready because the temperature will drop to a very chilly 7 degrees overnight!

Calvia is partly sunny partly cloudy and very windy with a high of 23 and a low of 13 degrees.

Peguera - beach 5 live feed below:

It’s 24 degrees, overcast and windy in Santanyi with an overnight temperature of 13.

Muro is 25 and sunny, with southerly winds gusting up to 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 11 degrees.

It’s 23 and sunny in Deya with cloudy intervals, light winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 6 Escorca, Lluc
  • 8 Campos
  • 8 Binissalem
  • 9 Palma, Universitat
  • 9 Campos, Salines
  • 10 Sa Pobla
  • 10 Sineu
  • 10 Aipor. Palma
  • 10 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 10 Santa Maria
  • 10 Petra
  • 10 Manacor

See the whole island via our live webcams, just click here.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.