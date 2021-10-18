Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

Playa d'Alcudia, Mallorca.

18-10-2021Ultima Hora

It’s 25 degrees and sunny in Palma today with cloudy intervals, a few showers this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 13.

Live feed from Cala Major below:

Early morning rain in Calvia will clear away by lunchtime, but it will be cloudy the rest of the day with a high of 24 degrees and low of 12.

Felanitx is 23 and overcast and the temperature will drop 16 degrees overnight.

Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.

And it’s 24 in Soller with rain, some sun, some clouds and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

Today's minimum temperature:

  • 7 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 9 Escorca, Lluc
  • 11 Palma, Univ.
  • 11 Binissalem
  • 12 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 12 Petra
  • 12 Campos
  • 13 Sineu
  • 13 Sa Pobla
  • 13 Santa Maria
  • 13 Muro
  • 13 Manacor
  • 13 Aerop. Palma
  • 13 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 13 Campos, Salines

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.