It’s 25 degrees and sunny in Palma today with cloudy intervals, a few showers this afternoon and an overnight temperature of 13.
Early morning rain in Calvia will clear away by lunchtime, but it will be cloudy the rest of the day with a high of 24 degrees and low of 12.
Felanitx is 23 and overcast and the temperature will drop 16 degrees overnight.
Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.
And it’s 24 in Soller with rain, some sun, some clouds and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.
Today's minimum temperature:
- 7 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 9 Escorca, Lluc
- 11 Palma, Univ.
- 11 Binissalem
- 12 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 12 Petra
- 12 Campos
- 13 Sineu
- 13 Sa Pobla
- 13 Santa Maria
- 13 Muro
- 13 Manacor
- 13 Aerop. Palma
- 13 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 13 Campos, Salines
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/1vtz9VJoJJ— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 18, 2021
