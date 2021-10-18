It’s 26 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a light wind and an overnight temperature of 13.
The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 24 degrees with a light southeasterly wind and a low of 14.
Ses Salines is overcast this morning and sunny this afternoon and the high of 23 will drop to 14 after dark.
Muro is 25 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a light breeze and a low of 13.
And it’s a lovely sunny day in Valldemossa with a top temperature of 21 degrees and an overnight low of 11.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum tempratures:
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 19, 2021
8 Escorca, Son Torrella
10 Escorca, Lluc
12 Serra d'Alfàbia
13 Campos
13 Palma, Univ.
14 Artà
14 Campos, Salines
14 Pollença
14 Andratx, Sant Elm
14 Son Servera
15 Port de Pollença
15 Calvià
15 Sa Pobla
15 Binissalem
15 Petra
15 Manacor pic.twitter.com/C5QGGnWl4y
