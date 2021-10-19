It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 25 degrees, a mild breeze and a low of 13.
Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 24 with a southeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 15 degrees.
The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 25 degrees with a low of 13.
sa Pobla is 26 degrees and windy with lots of sunshine and the temperature will drop to 12 after dark.
It’s 22 and sunny in Estellencs with a mild wind, cloudy intervals and a low of 15 degrees.
Live feed from Muro Beach:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 8 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 10 Campos, Salines
- 10 Palma, University
- 10 Serra d'Alfabia
- 10 Petra
- 11 Campos
- 11 Arta
- 11 Sineu
- 11 Manacor
- 12 Binissalem
- 12 Sa Pobla
- 12 Airp. Palma
- 12 Muro
- 12 Son Servera
