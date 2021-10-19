Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday

20-10-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Palma with a high of 25 degrees, a mild breeze and a low of 13.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 24 with a southeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 15 degrees.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 25 degrees with a low of 13.

sa Pobla is 26 degrees and windy with lots of sunshine and the temperature will drop to 12 after dark.

It’s 22 and sunny in Estellencs with a mild wind, cloudy intervals and a low of 15 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 8 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 10 Campos, Salines
  • 10 Palma, University
  • 10 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 10 Petra
  • 11 Campos
  • 11 Arta
  • 11 Sineu
  • 11 Manacor
  • 12 Binissalem
  • 12 Sa Pobla
  • 12 Airp. Palma
  • 12 Muro
  • 12 Son Servera

