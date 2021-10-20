It’s 27 degrees and sunny in Palma today with a mild easterly wind and a low of 13.

Calvia is 28 and windy with lots of sunshine, cloudy intervals and an overnight temperature of 14.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 16.

Alcudia is 25, sunny and breezy this morning but it will cloud over this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 15 degrees after dark.

Deya is 25 and overcast but the sun will poke through every now and again and it will be 14 degrees overnight.