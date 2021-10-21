It's a very wet and very windy Friday in Palma, with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 17.

Calvia is 23 with nonstop rain, 25 kilometre an hour easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 13.

It's a miserable day in Santanyi with torrential rain and strong northeasterly winds, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 14.

Muro is 22 and overcast with heavy showers and fierce winds throughout the day and it will be 15 overnight.

Escorca is a chilly 17 degrees, wet and breezy today, with a low of 11.

Live feed from Palma:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):