Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday

Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday

22-10-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It's a very wet and very windy Friday in Palma, with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 17.

Calvia is 23 with nonstop rain, 25 kilometre an hour easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 13.

It's a miserable day in Santanyi with torrential rain and strong northeasterly winds, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 14.

Muro is 22 and overcast with heavy showers and fierce winds throughout the day and it will be 15 overnight.

Escorca is a chilly 17 degrees, wet and breezy today, with a low of 11.

Live feed from Palma:

Weather forecast for the next few days:Weather Forecast for next days

Minimum temperatures (ºC):

  • 10 Alfabia
  • 11 Escorca
  • 14 Lluc
  • 16 Palma Uni
  • 16 Llucmajor, Cap B.
  • 16 Pollensa
  • 16 Petra
  • 16 Andratx
  • 16 Campos
  • 17 Llucmajor
  • 17 Binissalem
  • 17 Sineu
  • 17 Campos Salines
  • 17 Sta Maria
  • 17 Porreres
  • 17 P.Sóller
  • 17 Sa Pobla
  • 17 Calvia

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.