It's a very wet and very windy Friday in Palma, with a high of 21 degrees and a low of 17.
Calvia is 23 with nonstop rain, 25 kilometre an hour easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 13.
It's a miserable day in Santanyi with torrential rain and strong northeasterly winds, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 14.
Muro is 22 and overcast with heavy showers and fierce winds throughout the day and it will be 15 overnight.
Escorca is a chilly 17 degrees, wet and breezy today, with a low of 11.
Live feed from Palma:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Minimum temperatures (ºC):
- 10 Alfabia
- 11 Escorca
- 14 Lluc
- 16 Palma Uni
- 16 Llucmajor, Cap B.
- 16 Pollensa
- 16 Petra
- 16 Andratx
- 16 Campos
- 17 Llucmajor
- 17 Binissalem
- 17 Sineu
- 17 Campos Salines
- 17 Sta Maria
- 17 Porreres
- 17 P.Sóller
- 17 Sa Pobla
- 17 Calvia
