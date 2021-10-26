Palma is 23 degrees partly sunny, partly cloudy today, with moderate northerly winds and a low of 12.

The sun’s out in Calvia and it’s 22 degrees with light winds and an overnight temperature of 11.

Llucmajor is 21 and windy with lots of sunshine, occasional clouds and a low of 11.

Expect a sunny morning and a cloudy afternoon in Muro with a daytime high of 21 degrees falling to 12 after dark.

Soller is 23 and sunny with cloudy intervals, light winds and a low of 13.

Live feed from Portocolom:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: