28-10-2021

It’s a miserable rainy day in Palma with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a high of 23 and a low of 12.

Morning showers in Calvia will clear away quickly and it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy the rest of the day; the daytime temperature of 22 will drop to 11 after dark.

It’s 22 degrees in Llucmajor with thunder and lightning, sunshine in-between and a low of 11.

Manacor is 21 and overcast with a mixture of sunshine and showers throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 10.

Estellencs is 19 will be cloudy all day with morning rain and a low of 12 degrees.

Live feed from Cala Rajada

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 7 Escorca
  • 8 Campos
  • 9 Lluc
  • 9 Campos, Salines
  • 9 Binissalem
  • 10 Alfabia
  • 10 Petra
  • 10 Sineu
  • 10 Air.Palma
  • 10 Manacor
  • 10 Sa Pobla
  • 10 Muro
  • 11 Palma Univ
  • 11 Artà
  • 12 Calvià
  • 12 Porreres
  • 12 Andratx
  • 12 Pollensa
  • 12 S.Servera

