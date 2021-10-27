It’s a miserable rainy day in Palma with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a high of 23 and a low of 12.

Morning showers in Calvia will clear away quickly and it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy the rest of the day; the daytime temperature of 22 will drop to 11 after dark.

It’s 22 degrees in Llucmajor with thunder and lightning, sunshine in-between and a low of 11.

Manacor is 21 and overcast with a mixture of sunshine and showers throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 10.

Estellencs is 19 will be cloudy all day with morning rain and a low of 12 degrees.

Live feed from Cala Rajada

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures:

7 Escorca

8 Campos

9 Lluc

9 Campos, Salines

9 Binissalem

10 Alfabia

10 Petra

10 Sineu

10 Air.Palma

10 Manacor

10 Sa Pobla

10 Muro

11 Palma Univ

11 Artà

12 Calvià

12 Porreres

12 Andratx

12 Pollensa

12 S.Servera

