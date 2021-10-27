It’s a miserable rainy day in Palma with scattered showers and thunderstorms, a high of 23 and a low of 12.
Morning showers in Calvia will clear away quickly and it will be partly sunny, partly cloudy the rest of the day; the daytime temperature of 22 will drop to 11 after dark.
It’s 22 degrees in Llucmajor with thunder and lightning, sunshine in-between and a low of 11.
Manacor is 21 and overcast with a mixture of sunshine and showers throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 10.
Estellencs is 19 will be cloudy all day with morning rain and a low of 12 degrees.
Live feed from Cala Rajada
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/I68veABCdS— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 28, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 7 Escorca
- 8 Campos
- 9 Lluc
- 9 Campos, Salines
- 9 Binissalem
- 10 Alfabia
- 10 Petra
- 10 Sineu
- 10 Air.Palma
- 10 Manacor
- 10 Sa Pobla
- 10 Muro
- 11 Palma Univ
- 11 Artà
- 12 Calvià
- 12 Porreres
- 12 Andratx
- 12 Pollensa
- 12 S.Servera
Keep up to date with the latest forecast via our live webcams, just click here.
Currently there are no comments.