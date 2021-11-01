It’s 23 degrees, overcast and windy in Palma today with scattered showers and a low of 15.

Calvia is cloudy with strong winds, rain in the morning and some sunny intervals and the daytime high of 24 will fall to 13 after dark.

Santanyi is 25 degrees with intermittent showers, afternoon sunshine, a few clouds here and there and a low of 14.

It’s 24 and dull in Muro with some heavy rain and strong winds and it will be 13 degrees overnight.

Soller is cloudy all day with some sunshine and some showers and a low of 14.

Live feed from Cala Major below:

Minimum temperatures ( ºC)