An Orange alert has been issued in the Balearic Islands ahead of the arrival of Storm 'Blas' which is expected to bring 100 km per hour winds and 14 metre high waves to Mallorca.

Below a video of the wind in the Colonia de Sant Pere.

“There is a possibility that the core of the storm has the characteristics of tropical or subtropical cyclones," said State Meteorological Agency spokesperson, Rubén del Campo.

Aemet says 14 metre high waves, extremely strong winds with gusts of more than 100 kilometres per hour and torrential rain will batter Mallorca and Minorca on Saturday and Sunday.

La banda principal de precipitacions i tempestes associada a la #BorrascaBlas queda al sud-est de les Illes, fregant Menorca i el Llevant de Mallorca. 🌧️⛈️

Encara que és poc probable, a aquests punts no es descarta algun ruixat fort al llarg del dia.



⚠️🟡AVÍS GROC per pluja. pic.twitter.com/CTQJmeznNA — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 6, 2021

People are advised to drive carefully and be extremely cautious in coastal areas.

It will also be much colder this weekend with temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal and frost and snow in mountainous areas. The storm is expected to subside on Monday.