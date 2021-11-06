Storm 'Blas' has hit Mallorca, bringing heavy rain, rough seas and strong winds to the island, with gusts of 95 kilometre an hour already recorded at Capdepera lighthouse.

Rachas máximas de viento (>= 60 km/h) registradas en las últimas 12 horas (hasta las 8 h.l.)

en #Mallorca:

95 Far de Capdepera

88 Serra d'Alfàbia

75 Petra

71 Sóller, Puerto

69 Sa Pobla

69 Son Servera

67 Port de Pollença

66 Portocolom

65 Banyalbufar — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 6, 2021

4-6 metre high waves are forecast in coastal areas of the Serra de Tramuntana, the north, northeast and south of the island and could reach 10 metres in some places.

Warnings have also been activated for gusts of 90 kilometres per hour in the interior, east, north and northeast and could reach 100 kilometres per hour in the Serra de Tramuntana, north and northeast.

A yellow warning has been activated for torrential rain in the east, north and northeast of Mallorca with up to 20 litres of rain per m2 expected to fall per hour.

An orange alert has been issued for rough seas and 14 metre high waves on Sunday, and a separate orange warning is in place for winds gusting up to 110 kilometres per hour.