It’s 18 degrees and overcast in Palma today with intermittent showers and a low of 10.

Calvia is 19 and partly sunny partly cloudy with showers in the morning and the evening and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

It’s wet and windy in Llucmajor with a high of 17 degrees and a low of 11.

Pollensa is cloudy and 18 with 30 kilometre an hour northerly winds and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.

It’s 15 and dull in Valldemossa with early morning and late evening showers, occasional sunshine and a low of 10.

Live feed from The Cathedral of Palma below:

Weather forecst for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: