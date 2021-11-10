Torrential rain and thunderstorms caused a river in Fornalutx to burst its banks on Tuesday night, sending gallons of water cascading through the village and flooding homes and businesses, according to Mayor Francisco Marroig.

Storms usually blow out within 1-3 days, but Aemet Deputy Spokesperson, Bernat Amengual says Mallorca will be feeling the effects of Storm ‘Blas’ for at least a week.

A yellow alert is in force at least until noon for winds gusting up to 80 kilometres an hour and heavy rains, except in the south of the Island.

20 litres of rainwater per m2 is expected to fall within one hour and up to 60 litres in 12 hours.

The coastal phenomena alert for has been lowered to yellow, but 3-4 metre high waves are forecast in the Serra de Tramuntana and the north and east of the Island.