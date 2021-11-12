It’s 19 degrees and raining in Palma with morning thunderstorms, northeasterly winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour and a low of 12.

Calvia is wet and windy with a high of 20 degrees and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s 18 degrees and overcast in Llucmajor with heavy showers, strong winds and a low of 12.

Santanyi is 17 with torrential rain, thunderstorms and fierce winds and the temperature will drop to 12 degrees after dark.

It’s another miserable rainy day in Pollensa with a northeasterly wind gusting up to 35 kilometres an hour, a high of 20 and a low of 13 degrees.

Deya is 19 with torrential rain and strong winds throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

Live feed from Playa de Muro:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

