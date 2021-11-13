After more than a week of torrential rain, fierce winds and thunderstorms, Storm ‘Blas' is finally leaving Mallorca, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

It’s moving to the southeast of the Balearic Islands so it won’t be as cloudy today, but there will be some rain and a northerly wind.

A yellow alert for rain is still in place in the Serra de Tramuntana, Levante, north and northeast of the island.

A yellow alert for coastal phenomena throughout the island, except in the north and northeast is also in place.

Precipitaciones (en l/m2) últimas 24 h en #Baleares

(13-11-2021 hasta las 8 h )#Mallorca

104 Lluc

82 Escorca

59 Alfàbia

27 P.Pollença

23 Pollença

23 P.Sóller

22 Muro

19 Sa Pobla

18 Artà

14 Banyalbufar

14 Petra

12 Sta Maria

In the 24 hours prior to 08:00 on Saturday, storm 'Blas' dropped 104 litres of rain water per m2 in Lluc, 82 in Escorca and 59 in Serra d'Alfàbia.

Winds gusting up to 97 kilometres an hour were recorded in Serra d'Alfàbia, 60 kilometres an hour in Puerto Pollensa and Capdepera and 59 kilometres an hour in Puerto Soller.

Two pine trees fell in Andratx on Saturday morning, cutting off the road to Sa Comafreda.

Aemet says the improvement in the weather will be short lived because there's a new front arriving on Sunday. It will be cloudy in the morning, raining in the afternoon with north-northeasterly winds and the temperature will drop from noon onwards.

Storms usually only hover over the island for 2-3 days, but Storm 'Blas' has been battering Mallorca since November 5, causing widespread flooding and cutting off roads in several towns and villages.

Persistent heavy rains in Mallorca brought down the IV Misteri de Lluc monument, which had been in danger of collapse for some time because of its poor foundations. The monument will be removed, renovated and put back at some time in the future.