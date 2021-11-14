Storm Blas may have passed, having lingered longer than is usual for such a front, but Mallorca now has to endure a front of polar origin.

The Aemet met agency's forecast is for the effects of this front to be felt until Wednesday, when conditions are due to improve. For Sunday, there is a yellow alert for rain of up to twenty litres per square metre per hour in the north and northeast of Mallorca.

On Monday, the yellow alert is for the whole of the island, with a separate yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast and along the Tramuntana coast. These alerts are in place until midnight on Tuesday.

North winds up to force seven are expected as are waves of up to four metres. Thunderstorms are anticipated on both Monday and Tuesday, with highs of around 15 to 16C.

Wednesday is forecast to be showery in the morning but improving in the afternoon. For the rest of the week until Saturday, temperatures should rise to 18-19C and it should be reasonably sunny, although there is an increased risk of showers on Saturday.