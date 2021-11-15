It’s 16 degrees and overcast in Palma with intermittent thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain throughout the day and a low of 10.

Calvia is stormy, wet and very windy with a high of 16 and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Felanitx is 17 with torrential rain, thunder and lightning, strong northerly winds and a low of 13 degrees.

It’s a horrible wet and windy day in Manacor with nonstop thunderstorms and the high of 14 degrees will drop to 10 after dark.

Valldemossa is completely waterlogged and thunder and lightning is forecast all day long with a high of 12 degrees and a low of 9.

Today's minimum temperatures:

4 Serra d'Alfabia

5 Escorca, Son Torrella

8 Escorca, Lluc

10 Palma, Universitat

10 Llucmajor

10 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

10 Porreres

10 Binissalem

10 Santa Maria

10 Sineu

10 Andratx, Sant Elm

11 Sa Pobla

11 Manacor

