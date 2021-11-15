Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma again today with a high of 16 and a low of 11 degrees.

Calvia is 15, wet and very windy with thunder and lightning later in the day and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s pouring rain in Santanyi with a high of 16 degrees, very strong northerly winds and a low of 11.

It’s 17 degrees in Alcudia with torrential rain and thunderstorms, northerly winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 12.

Soller is 15 and windy with heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the day and a low of 10 degrees.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):