19-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Weather Forecast for Friday

The weather is changing again in Palma! It’s 19 degrees partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with lunchtime showers and a low of 8 degrees.

Calvia is 20 and mostly sunny with light easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s overcast and raining in Felanitx with a high of 19, light winds and a low of 11 degrees.

Muro is 18 and dull with occasional sunshine and afternoon rain and the high of 18 will drop to 12 after dark.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Banyalbufar with a high of 18 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 12.

Live feed from Son Vida below:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):

  • 6 Palma, Univ.
  • 6 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 6 Campos
  • 7 Binissalem
  • 7 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 7 Calvia
  • 7 Santa Maria
  • 8 Sa Pobla
  • 8 Son Bonet, Aerop.
  • 8 Escorca, Lluc
  • 9 Aerop. Palma
  • 9 Campos, Salines
  • 9 Sineu
  • 10 Andratx, Sant Elm
  • 10 Porreres
  • 10 P. Soller,

