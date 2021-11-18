The weather is changing again in Palma! It’s 19 degrees partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with lunchtime showers and a low of 8 degrees.
Calvia is 20 and mostly sunny with light easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.
It’s overcast and raining in Felanitx with a high of 19, light winds and a low of 11 degrees.
Muro is 18 and dull with occasional sunshine and afternoon rain and the high of 18 will drop to 12 after dark.
It’s a lovely sunny day in Banyalbufar with a high of 18 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 12.
Live feed from Son Vida below:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):
- 6 Palma, Univ.
- 6 Serra d'Alfabia
- 6 Campos
- 7 Binissalem
- 7 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 7 Calvia
- 7 Santa Maria
- 8 Sa Pobla
- 8 Son Bonet, Aerop.
- 8 Escorca, Lluc
- 9 Aerop. Palma
- 9 Campos, Salines
- 9 Sineu
- 10 Andratx, Sant Elm
- 10 Porreres
- 10 P. Soller,
