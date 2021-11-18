The weather is changing again in Palma! It’s 19 degrees partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with lunchtime showers and a low of 8 degrees.

Calvia is 20 and mostly sunny with light easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s overcast and raining in Felanitx with a high of 19, light winds and a low of 11 degrees.

Muro is 18 and dull with occasional sunshine and afternoon rain and the high of 18 will drop to 12 after dark.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Banyalbufar with a high of 18 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 12.

Live feed from Son Vida below:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):