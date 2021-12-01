It’s a horrible day in Palma with wall-to-wall thunderstorms strong winds, heavy rain, a high of 14 and a low of 7 degrees.

Calvia is wet and very windy with thunder and lightning and the high of 13 will drop to 6 degrees overnight.

It’s 12 degrees in Llucmajor with thunderstorms, lashing rain, a strong northerly wind and a low of 6.

Manacor is cold, wet and miserable with thunder and lightning throughout the day and a moderate northerly wind and the daytime high of 12 will fall to 6 degrees after dark.

Deya is 11 degrees, with a strong, cold northerly wind, non-stop thunderstorms and a low of 5.