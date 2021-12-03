Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with strong winds, a high of 17 degrees and a low of 8.

It’s 16 and breezy in Calvia with lots of sunshine, a few clouds here and there and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

Santanyi is sunny but very windy with a high of 16 degrees and a low of 8.

It’s 18 and gorgeous in Pollensa with strong winds, lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 10.

Estellencs is 15 and sunny with moderate winds, occasional clouds and a low of 11.

Live feed from Paseo Mallorca:

Weather forecast for the next days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):