It’s a horrible Sunday in Palma with thunderstorms and winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour, a high of 15 degrees and a low of 10.

Calvia is 14 and overcast with scattered showers and fierce winds throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 7.

Santanyi is 15 degrees, partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy with a mixture of sunshine and thunderstorms and a low of 7.

It’s a miserable rainy day in Muro with intermittent thunderstorms and a strong, cold northerly wind and the daytime high of 14 will drop to 8 after dark.

Soller is 15 degrees and very stormy with thunder and lightning, winds gusting up to 40 kilometres and hour and a low of 7.